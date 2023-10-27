Lahainaluna vs. Maui High football game sold out, Oct. 28

Lahainaluna High School sign. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher.

Tickets for the Senior night football game between Lahainaluna High School and Maui High School at Sue D. Cooley Stadium on Oct. 28 have sold out.

The game will be livestreamed on the NFHS network of the National Federation of State High School Associations (subscription fee is required). Visit nfhsnetwork.com for more information.

Listen to play-by-play action on ESPNMaui AM900 / FM102.5, or stream live on espnmaui.com

Parking on campus will be through parking passes only. If you have a handicap placard assigned to you, you will be able to park on campus. Guests are asked to not show up before 3 p.m. as the gates will be closed for entry. There will be no parking on Lahainaluna Road. The tickets will go live at the same time the gates open at the stadium which is 3:30 p.m.

Shuttle buses will run from the back of the Lahaina Civic Center parking lot starting at 3:30 p.m. and will run throughout the evening. The last shuttle will run from Lahainaluna High School at 10:30 p.m. Guests are asked to have their tickets available at the Lahaina Civic Center as only ticket holders/ MIL card/ MIL Pass-list will be able to get on the bus.

MIL rules state that there is to be no outside food or coolers allowed at the football games. There will be concessions provided by Leilani’s at the game.