Reggae band UB40 coming to Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Jan. 19

Ali Cambell

The iconic reggae band UB40, featuring original founding member Ali Campbell, is returning to Maui to perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Jan. 19 with special guest Ekolu.

UB40 defined reggae music for a generation, produced multiple Top 10 gold and platinum-selling albums, four No. 1 hits worldwide, and received multiple Grammy nominations. The band has sold more than 70 million units worldwide.

Special guests will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale online only at MauiArts.org at 10 a.m. to MACC members only on Nov. 1 and to the general public on Nov. 3.

UB40’s most recent album, “A Real Labour of Love,” is their 19th studio album and one that is much in the vein of UB40’s “Labour of Love” series. It reached No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart, and entered the Billboard Reggae Albums chart at No. 1.

The band, formed in 1979 in Birmingham, England, pooled a diverse set of influences to put a fresh, indigenous slant on Jamaican reggae. After encouragement from Chrissie Hynde, who offered them support slots with her chart-topping band the Pretenders, they recorded their independently released debut album, “Signing Off,” which became an unexpected No. 2 album and gave them the conviction to chart their own course. The group’s top ten hits include: Red Red Wine, (I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You and I Got You Babe.

Tickets are all general admission (no seats) and are $49 and $89 (VIP) in advance plus applicable fees. Prices go up day of show.

VIP tickets offer access to front of stage viewing area and access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars and restrooms. VIP areas will be available for both over 21 and all ages ticket holders.

The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email at boxoffi[email protected] from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Ticket buyers not already MACC members may join at the MACC website and immediately receive advance presale ticket purchase benefits.