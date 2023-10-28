FEMA assistance available if damaged boat was your home on Maui

If a boat was your primary residence and it was damaged as a result of the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui, FEMA may be able to help you recover some of those losses.

If the boat is not located on private property, you must be prepared to provide the physical and complete address of the dock or marina and the slip or mooring number. Not providing a slip or mooring number may result in your FEMA application becoming attached to another boat or boats at the same address. That oversight could cause delays in processing your application.

Also, you cannot use a post office box as your primary address, but it can be used as a mailing address.

Maui survivors are encouraged to apply for federal disaster assistance by Thursday, Nov. 9, if a boat is your primary residence. Here are the ways to apply:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app

Call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. Helpline operators are available from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, and they speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

You may also visit any Disaster Recovery Center for updates about your FEMA application or answers to your questions. Find a center here: DRC Locator (fema.gov)

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.

