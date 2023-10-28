Folk music group “The Kingston Trio” returns to Maui Dec. 8 at the MACC

The Kingston Trio. (Courtesy: Maui Arts & Cultural Center)

The Maui Arts and Cultural Center presents in concert and in a return to Maui, The Kingston Trio on Dec. 8. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the McCoy Studio Theater.

The group became an influential acoustic music group in the 50s and 60s and produced many hit songs. They broke album sales records for years and rose to become the kings of folk music.

Fans of the folk icons, now comprised of Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Don Marovich, can hear the group’s timeless classics, including, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?”, “Scotch and Soda”, “Greenback Dollar”, and the Grammy-winning “Tom Dooley.” In celebration of their 60+ years of music, the iconic folk group will perform their best-loved songs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Cited as an influence by recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles to comedian and banjo player Steve Martin to contemporary artists such as the multi-Grammy nominated Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers, The Kingston Trio occupies a unique, preeminent position in American musical history.

All three current members have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group: Mike Marvin is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim Gorelangton, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Don Marovich also toured with the trio.

Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio’s performances and journey as folk music made its ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture – and the top of the music charts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $30, $45, $75 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. to MACC members first on Oct. 31 and to the general public on Nov. 2.

MACC members receive a 10% discount. To become a MACC member and receive member benefits including ticket discounts and advance ticket purchase privileges, log on to MauiArts.org.

The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is accessible by phone 808-242-SHOW [7469]) and email (b[email protected]) Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.