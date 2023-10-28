Latest Fire Recovery News

Meeting on recovery, operational updates at Lahaina Harbor, Māla Wharf scheduled Nov. 1

October 28, 2023, 7:00 AM HST
Māla Wharf reopening preparations (Oct. 12, 2023). VC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

The Department of Land and Natural Resources invites the community to an informational meeting on Nov. 1 for recovery and operational updates regarding Lahaina Harbor and Māla Wharf.

The meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater, 1 Cameron Way in Kahului.

  • Māla Warf, Sept, 26. (PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources)
  • Māla Wharf reopening preparations. (PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources)
This meeting includes updates from the following Department of Land and Natural Resources divisions:

  • Division of Aquatic Resources
  • Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation
  • Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement
After the updates, a question-and-answer session will follow.

