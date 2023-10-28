Meeting on recovery, operational updates at Lahaina Harbor, Māla Wharf scheduled Nov. 1

Māla Wharf reopening preparations (Oct. 12, 2023). VC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

The Department of Land and Natural Resources invites the community to an informational meeting on Nov. 1 for recovery and operational updates regarding Lahaina Harbor and Māla Wharf.

The meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center's McCoy Studio Theater, 1 Cameron Way in Kahului.























This meeting includes updates from the following Department of Land and Natural Resources divisions:

Division of Aquatic Resources

Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation

Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement

After the updates, a question-and-answer session will follow.