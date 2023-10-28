State Central Committee of Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi votes to oust chairperson Jung

Donna Domingo

The State Central Committee of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i on Sunday voted to remove Chairperson Dennis Jung and begin the process to elect new party leadership.

The committee is the statewide governing body of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i, comprised of 83 members representing each of the state’s counties, senate districts and party caucuses.

The vote was 62-21 to remove Jung.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kīhei resident Donna Domingo was elected vice-chair and Kāne‘ohe resident Will Caron was elected assistant secretary.

Upon the removal of the party chair, Domingo immediately assumed the role as acting chair of the party.

“Today’s vote puts the party on a path of progress toward the 2024 election cycle,” Domingo said. “I’d like to encourage all Democrats to unite as we move the party forward.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jung was elected to the position at the State Democratic Party Convention in May 2022. However, challenges in fundraising and filling important party officer vacancies caused a lack of confidence in the party’s direction, according to a press release from the party.

The acting chair is tasked with organizing an election to elect an interim chair, who will serve through the 2024 Party Convention to be held May 18-19, 2024.

To learn more about Domingo, click here.