Upcountry Maui Disaster Recovery Center to close Oct. 31

The Upcountry Maui Disaster Recovery Center at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Makawao will close at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31, but FEMA specialists are still available to help with applications and direct people to local, state and federal assistance programs.

The center at 91 Pukalani St. will be open on Oct 28 until 6 p.m., and on Oct. 30 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Oct. 29.

Two other Disaster Recovery Centers remain open at the Lahaina Civic Center and the Maui College Community Services building, 310 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave. in Kahului.

At the Disaster Recovery Center, survivors of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires can get information or referrals to programs offered by FEMA, the US Small Business Administration and other federal, state and local agencies and organizations. People also can learn about the next steps in recovery.

People do not need to visit a recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance.

Survivors can get answers from specialists at the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Operators speak many languages and lines are open from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

It is important to stay in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay assistance.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Thursday, Nov. 9. Here are the ways to apply:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app; or

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI&list=PL720Kw_OojlKOhtKG7HM_0n_kEawus6FC&index=6

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.