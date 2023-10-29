Fifth annual Pedal Imua announces 60-mile bike ride around West Maui mountains

Imua Family Services announced its fifth annual Pedal Imua — a 60-mile Gran Fondo cycling event around West Maui — will take place on Dec. 2.

A Gran Fondo is a type of long-distance road cycling ride originating in Italy in 1970, and roughly translates into English as “Big Ride.”

The Maui Gran Fondo was once named one of the 10 Best Rides in the World by Bicycle Magazine.











But the significance of this year’s event reaches far beyond the beautiful coastal scenery due to the tragic wildfires that devastated Maui in August.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pedal Imua is raising funds for Dream Imua, a decades-old program that grants child-directed “dream” days to children in crisis or who have experienced life-altering circumstances. Registration is now open at discoverimua.com/pedal.

Motorists should be aware of cyclists on the road on Saturday, Dec. 2, leaving from Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku and looping around the West Maui mountains. Organizers anticipate more than 100 cyclists beginning their ride at 7:00 am, with organizers expecting all participants to complete the course by noon.

Cyclists will be traveling on the right side of the highway and following the rules of the road. Please share the road and encourage them.

The title sponsor is Athletic Brewing Company.

Participants will end the ride under the sprawling shade of Imua Discovery Garden’s massive monkey-pod trees to enjoy breakfast, giveaways and the aloha spirit. The public is welcome to join in the festivities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dream Imua, formerly A Keiki’s Dream, grants child-directed dreams to children 4-16 years old

in crisis of any nature, such as abuse, neglect, homelessness or a major medical issues. This

child-directed approach not only offers a reprieve from suffering, but validates the child’s self-

worth, sending positive messages of support and encouragement, reminding the child that they are special and what it is to have hope.

“Our Dream Imua program goes far beyond wish fulfillment,” Imua Family Services Executive Director Dean Wong said. “While each individual dream is child-directed, a major component of the program is to expose families to supportive organizations and resources right here on Maui.”

Pedal Imua sponsors also include Minit Medical, Maui Health, Odom Corporation, Stable Road Foundation, Alaska Airlines, Pacific Media Group, Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union, Baur Pacific Builders, Lauf Cycles, Deep Relief/Peak Performance, Hammer Nutrition, Krank Cycles, Maui Cyclery, West Maui Cycles, Maui Sunriders Bike Company, Gravel Worlds, Maui Bicycle League and Aloha State Bicycle Racing.