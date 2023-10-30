Refrigerator and freezer collection offered for Lahaina residents in fire-impacted areas

To aid in the ongoing recovery of Maui’s wildfire impacted areas, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management is working in partnership with Mālama Maui Nui to offer a free dedicated Refrigerator and Freezer Collection Event. The event is intended only for Lahaina-area residents residing within the restricted fire-affected zones.

During the wildfires, which caused extended power outages, many standing homes in the Lahaina area experienced damage to their refrigerators and freezers from spoiled food. The event is meant to help these impacted homeowners by safely recycling and disposing of their compromised refrigerators and freezers.

To receive the free service, eligible residents must make an appointment on the Mālama Maui Nui website at https://www.malamamauinui.org/gogreen.html. When making an appointment, residents will have two options for the service:

Schedule an appointment to drop off their appliance for collection on Nov. 4, 2023, between 8 a.m. and noon. The drop-off location and address will be provided upon scheduling the appointment. OR Residents who need assistance with their item can schedule a special pick-up service to have the appliances collected from their homes on either Nov. 2 or 3.

Residents are asked to ensure that all refrigerators and freezers are clean and devoid of food before collection, as appliances not meeting cleanliness standards cannot be collected.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, refer to https://www.malamamauinui.org/gogreen.html or call Mālama Maui Nui at 808-877–2524.