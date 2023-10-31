50th Maui County Senior Fair set Nov. 18 at Maui Mall

Older adults and their families are invited to attend the 50th Maui County Senior Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Maui Mall Village in Kahului.

Presented by the Maui County Office on Aging, the resource fair will feature health, home care, financial management, legal issues, advanced care planning, fraud alerts and other information from more than 35 local businesses and organizations.

This year’s event, emceed by Kathy Collins, will also provide entertainment, prizes and activities, including hourly door prizes and a grand-prize drawing at the end of the fair for a one-night stay at the Mana Kai Maui in Kihei.

The entertainment lineup includes performances from Kaleo Luna Hula, the Alu Like Kupuna, Pearl Rose Donnelly, a bon dance performance and live taiko drumming from Maui Taiko, Zumba Gold with Forever Young, and exercise activities with Paula Keele and the Enhance Fitness team.

Health-related offerings include vision screenings with a pair of free reading glasses by Project Vision, blood pressure and pulse oximeter screens by Venture Physical Therapy, and health screenings by Kaiser Permanente.

This year’s event is an adaptation of the long-running Maui County Senior Fair, which had to move from its traditional site at the War Memorial Gym due to renovation work.

“The Maui County Office on Aging is excited to work together with Maui Economic Opportunity and our new venue sponsor, the Maui Mall Village in coordinating this signature event for Maui County,” Maui County Executive on Aging Rowena Dagdag-Andaya. “The event will not only provide a wide range of community resources, entertainment and giveaways, but will also bring people together and allow us to connect with friends who we haven’t seen for some time.”

For more information, visit www.mauicountyadrc.org or contact the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-270-7774 or [email protected].