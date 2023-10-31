Maui police launch Cold Case Detail for unsolved homicides, missing persons cases

Maui Police Department, Wailuku Station. PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department today announced the establishment of a dedicated Cold Case Detail with a primary focus on unsolved homicides and missing persons cases. Police say this initiative is a significant step in the department’s ongoing commitment to seek justice and closure for affected families.

During the recovery efforts following the devastating fire in Lahaina, one of the roles the Maui Police Department was involved in was documenting missing people caught in or displaced by the fire.

Initially, thousands of individuals were reported missing, but through the efforts of Maui Police Department personnel and assisting partner law enforcement agencies, the number has now been reduced to four.

The Cold Case Detail, comprised of highly experienced investigators, will continue to investigate the remaining cases from the August wildfire event and diligently reinvestigate all available evidence. Police say the team will employ the latest investigative techniques and leverage modern forensic techniques to identify new leads and information from cold cases and open missing persons reports.

“Our goal is to bring closure to the families affected by these unsolved crimes and ensure that justice is served by holding perpetrators accountable,” said Chief of Police John Pelletier. “We believe that in addition to solving these cases, this detail will help build and maintain trust between our department and the community we serve.”

The Maui Police Department encourages the community to come forward with any information or leads related to unsolved homicides or missing persons cases. To report information, please contact the Cold Case Detail at [email protected] or 808-270-5575.

“The creation of this specialized unit reaffirms our commitment to justice and the safety of our community. We are eager to collaborate with the community and other agencies to bring closure to these unresolved cases. Your information could be the missing piece needed to bring closure and justice to these unsolved cases,” police said in a news release.