Top 20 things to do on Maui, Nov. 2-11: Grammy winner Kahumoku, Aloha Festivals, Jazz Maui, jam band Kanekoa, Made in Maui County Festival

For entertainment this week on Maui, multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and Jazz Maui are back in West Maui, the 10th annual Made-in-Maui Festival features more than 125 vendors and the University of Maui College hosts an Arts & Resilience event and Touch a Truck for kids.

Coming soon, Nā Hōkū Hanohano award trumpeter DeShannon Higa, acclaimed performer Makana and the 21st annual Falsetto Contest.

Check our Maui Now’s Top 20 list below. And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events — concerts, shows, entertainment, community activities and outdoor farmers markets — for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – 10th annual Made in Maui County Festival at the MACC (Nov. 3-4, Kahului)

Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. PC: Maui Chamber of Commerce

The Hawaiian Airlines 10th annual Made in Maui County Festival at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center features products made on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. The first day of the festival on Friday is an “exclusive shopping day” from 1:30 to 6 p.m., and on Saturday it is the “big festival day” from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets for both days of the festival are available at MauiArts.org.

The more than 125 vendors represent industries and specialties, including: accessories, apparel, art, bath and body, beverages, crafts, food products, home decor, jewelry, photography, woodworking and wellness.

No. 2 – Arts & Resilience Event at UH Maui College (Nov. 5, Kahului)

An Arts & Resilience Event with music, dance and story-telling will take place at the Great Lawn at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College on Sunday at 2 p.m. The event is free. Bring lawn chairs.

The event features an audio recorded talk-story with Aunty Salley Ann Delos Reyes of Lahaina, describing stories of the “deep, deep blue” and the use of a rope to navigate to the surface after a deep sea dive by her father in the Au’au channel.

Her descriptions are translated into choreography by Maui Adaptations Dance Theatre and music by Hana-grown musician Stephen Henderson. The project is in part made possible through collaboration with the Hui Mo’olelo program, County of Maui and the Maui Historical Society. For more information go to MauiPublicArt.org Organizers are asking for an RSVP.

No. 3 – Raise Your Voice – A Broadway Jr. Musical Review (Nov. 9-12, Wailuku)

Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program presents the musical “Raise Your Voice – A Broadway Jr. Musical Review” at the ʻĪao Theater. The show opens on Thursday at 7 p.m. and runs through Nov. 12 with five performances.

The musical takes place in 1985 as the citizens of Bomont Heights converge upon St. Elmo Valley Mall to welcome local superstar Tiffany Gibson, an event that lifts the dreams of Bomont youth Janie Parker who aspires to be a singer and songwriter.

Tina Kailiponi and Francis Tau’a share the role of the director, writer and choreographer, with Aida Rose as musical director and Gianina Salzer as student choreographer. For more information including tickets and a bus shuttle, go to MauiOnstage.

No. 4 – Touch A Truck Showcase at UH Maui College (Nov. 5, Kahului)

It’s Touch A Truck or Holoholo Ka’a youth day at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College parking lot near Kahului Harbor on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with food trucks and a snack booth.

The free event familiarizes young people with big vehicles. It provides a hands-on situation where they may climb aboard and pretend to drive the vehicles. Local businesses, public utilities, and state and local agencies will be featuring emergency vehicles, heavy machinery, various construction rigs and farm equipment. The event is organized by Pūnana Leo O Maui. For more information, call 808-244-5676.

No. 5 – Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku (Nov. 8, Napili)

George Kahumoku Jr.

After nearly a two-month absence following the Lahaina wildfire, multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku resumes his Slack Key Show this month along with hula dancer Wainani Kealoha and his other ʻOhana members at the Napili Kai Resort on Nov. 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Kahumoku, who has received a 2022 Lifetime Achievement award by the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Artists, describes in an interview how he was discovered as a youth by renown songwriter Kui Lee, composer of “I’ll Remember You.”

Admission to the concert is free to Lahaina Fire Disaster survivors and emergency workers, and there is a kama’aina rate. Tickets are available at SlackKeyShow.com or by calling 808-669-3858.

No. 6 – Benefit Cabaret Show at da Playground Maui (Nov. 4, Māʻalaea)

A “Healing In Heels” cabaret show to benefit Lahaina wildfire victims takes place at da Playground Maui on Saturday at 8 p.m. Parking is free with local ID after 5 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Doors open at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are free to West Maui ʻOhana. For more information including tickets, go to daPlaygroundMaui.com

No. 7 – Sunset Jazz returns to Lahaina with Sheryl Renee (Nov. 5, Lahaina)

The Jazz Maui series returns this week to Lahaina, following the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire. Jazz singer Sheryl Renee — along trumpeter Paul January, drummer Howie Rentzer and bassist Dave Graber — perform at the Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. The proceeds go to the nonprofit Jazz Maui, a group that sponsors music workshop with jazz professionals in Maui’s schools.

Renee has performed with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra conducted by the late Marvin Hamlisch and performed the national anthem for President Barack Obama. Sunset Jazz concert attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID. For more information including tickets, go to Jazz Maui or Maui Chocolate Factory

No. 8 – Band Kanekoa at Coffee Attic (Nov. 3, Wailuku)

The renown ukulele-powered jam band Kanekoa perform originals and covers at the Pavilion at the Maui Coffee Attic on Friday at 6 p.m. The band melds elements of Hawaiian, rock roots reggae, folk, blues and impression into a unique, popular sound that its founder Kaulana Kanekoa calls “ukulele-powered Hawaiian jam-rock.”

Fleetwood Mac Mick Fleetwood has described the band as “amazing” for stepping out of its traditional ‘ukulele approach to music. On its tours, the band has played at the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Coffee Attic or call 808-25-9555.

No. 9 – Aloha Festivals (Nov. 4 & Nov. 11, Lānaʻi & Kapalua)

Festivals of Aloha Lāna‘i. Photo courtesy of Darren McDaniel

The Aloha Festivals goes to Lānaʻi with a parade and Ho’olaule’a at Dole Park on Saturday from 2 to 8:30 p.m. The festival features hands-on activities, Hawaiʻi food and crafts and live entertainment. The Lānaʻi Ferry makes daylong trips from Māʻalaea Harbor on Maui to Lānaʻi. For more information, go to Lanai Ferry.

In West Maui on Nov. 11, the annual falsetto contest takes place at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Saturday. It’s the 21st Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Ki‘eki‘e Falsetto Contest. The event, honoring the legendary falsetto singer Richard Ho’opi’i of the Ho’opi’i Brothers, takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Bentos are available. For more information including tickets, go to Falsetto Contest.

For more information about festival events, go to Aloha Festivals.

No. 10 – Grammy nominated Tiana at Organic Farm (Nov. 1 to 3, Kula)

Grammy nominated singer Elele Tiana performs at the Maui Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery Wednesday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Tiana, a songwriter and ‘ukulele player, has music that ranges from island groove and roots reggae to soulful funk. Here’s her website.

The entertainment is complimentary, with outstanding views of the central valley. But the farm has set up locations where visitors may donate to funds helping Maui wildfire victims. Many of the performers are from West Maui. Other entertainment includes:

Nov. 4 : Guitarist and banjo master Matt Del Olmo from the Brown Chicken Brown Cow Band

Nov. 5: Lahaina side entertainer Ikaika Cosma performs island-style grooves.

Nov. 7: Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone of Fleetwood’s blues band performs

No. 11- Kaina Kountry at Mulligans On The Blue (Nov. 3, Wailea)

Kaina Kountry plays at Manaʻo Radio event at ProArts Playhouse Maui. Photo Courtesy: Kaina Kountry

Kaina Kountry and Sheron and the Silver Spur Band perform at Country Nights at Mulligans on the Blue on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The dance floor is open.

Expect country songs by Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, George Strait and Chris Stapleton, as well as favorites from Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Eric Clapton, Cecilio & Kapono, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Three Dog Night. Tickets are available at Aloha.ticketleap.com After purchasing your ticket, reserve your table.

No. 12 – White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse (Nov. 5, Kīhei )

This smart and witty one-man comedy show White Hawaiian takes place at ProArts Playhouse on Sunday at 2 p.m. The play is an entertaining autobiographical stage presentation that spans the career of Eric Gilliom, his Maui upbringing as a Caucasian with famous Hawaiian roots, and the TV, film, and Broadway roles that have given him hilarious stories to share.

It’s been critically acclaimed by entertainment reviewer Jon Woodhouse who said if there was a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award for theatrical comedy, Gilliom would be the hands down winner. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

No. 13 – Jamie Gallo at South Shore Tiki Lounge (Nov. 8, Kīhei )

Jamie Gallo

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge on Nov. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644.

No. 14 – Brad Kahikina at Island Fresh Café (Nov. 4, Pāʻia)

Guitarist-singer Brad Kahikina performs Hawaiian music, blues, country, mellow rock and his originals at Island Fresh Café at 381 Baldwin Avenue on Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kahikina was previously with members of the band Conscious Healing whose songs were aired on KPOA-FM 93.5. The band members are known for their songs “Sweet-t-Rite,” “Share This Dance” and “Conscious Healing.” For more information, go to islandfreshmaui.com.

No. 15 – Drew Martin album release show at ProArts Playhouse (Nov. 2, Kīhei )

Singer-songwriter Drew Martin, who plays the 12-string guitar, ukulele and harmonica, performs songs from his new album at ProArts Playhouse on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The performance of folk, blues and Hawaiian slack key also features Desert Hollow.

Martin has performed at the 51st Northwest Folklife Festival, the historic Shelburne Pub and other U.S. venues. Desert Hollow, with its EP “Thirsty,” has received good reviews from country critics includes Xander Hitzi from the West Virginia countryside and Nicole Olney from the California desert. For more information including tickets, go to ProArts or call 808-463-6550.

No. 16 – Brenton Keith’s Magic Show at Mulligans On The Blue (Nov. 2, Wailea)

Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks

Brenton Keith & His Bag O’Tricks presents a magic show at Mulligans On The Blue on Thursday. Dinner seating starts at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Keith who has been performing a magic show for more than 25 years on Maui brings comedy, humor and high energy to his performances. Reserve on OpenTable.com or call Mulligans at 808-500-5884.

No. 17 – Upcountry Farmers Market (Nov. 4, Kula)

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Vendors sell fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, and exotic prepared foods such as Thai. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

COMING SOON

No. 18 – Pianist Mahani Teave at the MACC (Nov. 10, Kahului)

Mahani Teave, photo courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Pioneering pianist Mahani Teave performs at the Castle Theater at Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Teave, the only classical musician on Rapa Nut, also known as Easter Island, bridges the creative world with education and environmental activism.

Her debut album Rapa Nut Odyssey was No. 1 on the Billboard charts and received rave reviews. BBC Music Magazine praised her “natural pianism” and “magnificent artistry.” For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org

No. 19 – Makana’s Songs of Maui Nui (Nov. 11, Kahului)

Makana and special guest Miss Aloha Hula 1980 Kaʻula Kamahele will weave a musical and visual tapestry honoring Maui Nui during a live performance Nov. 11 at at Maui Arts & Cultural Center. (Courtesy of Maui Arts & Cultural Center)

Acclaimed slack key guitarist and singer Makana performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. “MAKANA: Songs of Maui Nui” celebrates Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe with songs and stories — personal and historical — of each island. Maui Nui refers to the four islands that long ago comprised a single island.

Makana will be performing with special guest Miss Aloha Hula 1980 Kaʻula Kamahele who will weave a musical and visual tapestry honoring Maui Nui. Makana also will debut his yet unrecorded tribute to Lahaina: “Lahainalalo.”

Patrons who bring a Maui Food Bank donation will be given access to an exclusive post show meet-and-greet with Makana. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

Nov. 20 – Award-winning trumpeter DeShannon Higa at ProArts Playhouse (Nov. 11, Kīhei )

Jazz Maui presents award-winning and renown jazz trumpeter DeShannon Higa at ProArts Playhouse Maui on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Higa has played at Birdland, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and Radio City Music Hall. He also has worked with Al Jarred, Dion Warwick, Wynton Marsalis and Diana Krill.

He’s also recorded a number of albums with well-known stars including Riatea Helm as well as Hula Joe and the Hutjumpers, which received a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award for Best Jazz Album. Higa has taught music at the University of Hawaiʻi. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org

