Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation to award five academic scholarships 

Josh Jerman of Hawaiʻi Life Real Estate Brokers is once again offering the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship to encourage college-bound students to use their education to benefit Maui County.

Now in its 20th consecutive year, the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program provides academic scholarships to local high school seniors who will attend an accredited four-year college or university. To date, the program has awarded more than $69,000 in scholarships to Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi students who have displayed a passion for returning to Maui County after college to contribute to the community.

The Foundation will award $1,000 scholarships to five recipients in 2024. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be Maui County residents already enrolled or enrolling in a full-time program at any four-year accredited college or university for the 2024-25 academic year. Applicants must also demonstrate financial need and plan to return and work in Maui County after graduation.

Last spring, 10 Maui County high school graduates received scholarships. The recipients were Taylor Aloy of Kamehameha Schools Maui, Kathleen Baniqued of Lahainaluna High School, Niko Banto of Maui Preparatory Academy, Taliah Cabatu of Maui High School, Helena Colletta of Seabury Hall, Mansa Devaki of Seabury Hall, Olapaholunape Duvachelle of Moloka‘i High School, Jacob Garcia of Kamehameha Schools Maui, Kaitlin Kitagawa of King Kekaulike High School, and Yuna Lee of Maui Preparatory Academy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I encourage all college-bound students in Maui County who have a desire to contribute positively to our community to apply,” Jerman said. “Since the scholarship was founded, there have been numerous students who have graduated and returned to Maui County with a purpose and desire to support our community and island lifestyle.”

Applications are now available online at http://jermanfoundation.org. The application deadline is Feb. 23, 2024. The five recipients will be notified on March 29, 2024.

Josh Jerman is an award-winning, top-producing real estate broker on Maui. He and his wife, Souksamlane, are the founders of the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about the program, visit http://jermanfoundation.org.