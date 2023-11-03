Kahului eatery gets red placard following complaint inspection

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and shut down Siu’s Chinese Kitchen during a complaint inspection conducted on Nov. 2, 2023. The establishment, located at 70 E. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Ste. C-5, is operated by Siu’s Chinese Kitchen LLC.

The DOH Food Safety Branch along with inspectors from the DOH Vector Control Branch conducted the inspection because of an anonymous complaint and observed an active cockroach infestation, according to a department news release.

“Live roaches were present on the food buffet line, in food, on food contact surfaces, serving utensils, equipment, and walls. Roach egg casings and dead roaches were also observed on or around food contact surfaces. Food containers were left open for pest entry and grease build-up and debris were evident,” according to the DOH.

Based on the observations, inspectors instructed the establishment to immediately close to protect the public’s health.

The health department is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before allowing the establishment to reopen to the public:

Eradicate the current roach population;

Provide a pest control treatment and monitoring program and professional pest control treatment invoices;

Clean and remove dead roaches, egg cases, food debris and grease build up;

Seal or cover holes and openings that allow pests to enter;

Remove clutter in the kitchen, storage, and restroom areas; and

Discard broken storage containers, and properly cover dry food.

A followup inspection is scheduled for Monday Nov. 6, 2023.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program, go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.