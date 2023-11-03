Maui Bus to launch modified Lahaina Villager route; Lahaina Cannery Mall stop to be added

Maui Bus will launch a modified route for Lahaina Villager #23 on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The County of Maui Department of Transportation made the announcement saying the modified Lahaina Villager route will connect the upper Lahainaluna road and the Villages of Leiali’i neighborhoods with the Lahaina Civic Center, Whalers Village in Kāʻanapali, Lahaina Cannery Mall and the Lahaina Gateway.

The Lahaina Villager route will begin at 8 a.m. daily, with the last bus departing at 7 p.m.

Also, the existing West Maui Express #29 route for Maui Bus will add Lahaina Cannery Mall to the schedule starting Sunday, Nov. 5. Please note that only Longs Drug Store and Safeway are open at Lahaina Cannery Mall at this time.

Updated schedules for Maui Bus routes can be found at mauicounty.gov/bus or at mauibus.org.

For more information on the county Department of Transportation, visit mauicounty.gov or call the department at 808-270-7511.