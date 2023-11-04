Coldwell Banker Commercial awarded exclusive leasing rights for Kukui Mall in Kīhei

Kukui Mall features a mix of national and local tenants that includes Starbucks, Taco Bell, Regency Theaters, and Coldwell Banker Island Properties. (PC: Coldwell Banker Commercial)

Coldwell Banker Commercial has been retained to exclusively provide leasing and property management services for Kukui Mall, located at 1819 S. Kīhei Road.

Kukui Mall features a mix of national and local tenants that includes Starbucks, Taco Bell, Regency Theaters and Coldwell Banker Island Properties. According to the companyʻs news release, its diverse offerings and flexible lease terms create a platform in which a wide range of businesses can thrive.

“We are delighted to take on the leasing and management responsibilities for Kukui Mall, a location that embodies both convenience and opportunity,” said Chris Millen, the principal broker for Coldwell Banker Commercial. “We are confident in our capabilities to further enhance the value and appeal of this commercial center that will help attract new tenants to the few remaining vacancies.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Brian Yano, who will spearhead Coldwell Banker Commercial’s property management division, added, “Our team is excited about this new venture. With Coldwell Banker Commercial’s proven track record and expertise, tenants and visitors can expect world-class service and a commitment to excellence.”

For businesses interested in becoming a tenant at Kukui Mall, or for more information on the property, visit kukuimallmaui.com.