Fire Weather Watch for leeward areas of all islands due to gusty winds, low humidity

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon for wind and low relative humidity for leeward areas of all islands and for Central Oʻahu.

Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lowering humidities could produce critical fire weather conditions during this period, according to the NWS.

The forecast calls for East winds blowing at 15-25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph. Relative humidity is expected to drop to near 40% Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

A Fire Weather Watch does not predict the potential for new fire starts.

Should a Red Flag warning be issued, outdoor burning is not recommended. It is recommended to delay activities that could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.