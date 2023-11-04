Honolulu Bishop Larry Silva celebrates All Souls Day Mass in Kapalua, Maui































Most Reverend Larry Silva, Bishop of Honolulu, led a solemn All Souls Day Mass Thursday evening at Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua, with wildfire survivors and parishioners of Lahaina’s historic Maria Lanakila Catholic Church.

“We have come today to lament with you, to mourn with you, and to grieve with you,” Bishop Silva said in his homily, standing next to rows of flickering candles; each representing a loved one lost in the devastating Lahaina wildfire on Aug. 8. “The grief over loss of property, loss of jobs and loss of precious memories pales in comparison with the grief that we feel over the deaths of those brothers and sisters whose names are recalled to us here. They were, to most of you, much more than names on candles, and the grief over their loss is deep.”

However, Bishop Silva also offered hope, even from the depths of despair.

The family of 59-year-old Coleen Jones, who passed away in the Lahaina wildfire, pauses Thursday evening after viewing a memorial of candles representing each of the loved ones who perished in the fire. The family members are: (left to right) sister Mary Kujat, husband Patrick Jones and daughter Rebekah Jones (seated). PC: Bruce Kurosaki photography

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bishop Silva said reflected on the church teachings saying: “Do not let your hearts be troubled; do not allow them to despair; do not give them permission to close themselves only to what has been experienced, as horrible as it might be, but to open them to the promise already fulfilled in the risen Jesus.”

Most Reverend Larry Silva, Bishop of Honolulu, gives his homily Thursday evening, giving solace to Lahaina wildfire survivors and parishioners. “We have come today to lament with you, to mourn with you, and to grieve with you,” he said. PC: Bruce Kurosaki photography

The Rev. Kuriakose Nadooparambil, pastor of Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, thanked Bishop Silva for his support and words of comfort. He also expressed deep appreciation to the community for its prayers and generous financial support.

All Souls Day is a Holy Day of remembrance and prayer for the faithfully departed. Maria Lanakila Catholic Church and its rectory were spared destruction from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire. The historic church has been publicly inaccessible during post-fire recovery efforts. Now, services are being held at Sacred Hearts Mission Church, located off of Office Road in Kapalua, Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Disaster Relief Fund was established in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Upcountry and West Maui. More than 1,500 applications for assistance are being reviewed for disbursement of funds to those most in need.

Most Reverend Larry Silva, Bishop of Honolulu, gives his homily Thursday evening, giving solace to Lahaina wildfire survivors and parishioners. “We have come today to lament with you, to mourn with you, and to grieve with you,” he said. PC: Bruce Kurosaki photography

To donate, go to stanthonymaui.org, and click on the Maui Disaster Relief Fund donate button.