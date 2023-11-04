Live Like Tre Foundation announces scholarship awardees

The Live Like Tre Foundation announced the recipients of the Live Like Tre Foundation Scholarships for the academic year 2023-2024. These individuals were selected for their embodiment of the spirit of the foundation’s mission to inspire acts of kindness, love and positive impact in their communities. Foundation leaders say their dedication and aspirations mirror the values of Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, in whose honor these scholarships were established.

Tre’ Evans-Dumaran was a dedicated honor roll student athlete who faced life circumstances beyond his control while striving to achieve his goals. In tribute to his memory, the LLTF awarded five $500 scholarships to individuals who shared similar life experiences and ambitions.

The scholarship recipients have demonstrated their commitment to “Living Like Tre” in various ways:











1. Isabella Smith: Isabella aspires to become a commercial airline pilot while preserving her Native Hawaiian language, culture and way of life. She has been an active member of the Aloha 99s and International Women in Aviation, contributing to flying Christmas presents to disadvantaged youth and inspiring students from Ke Kula Kaiapuni ‘o Samuel L Kamakau to pursue careers in aviation.







2. Robbin Mizushima: Robbin’s dedication to service is evident through his involvement in Key Club and volunteering at the Wilcox Hospital senior center. He has earned the Key Club Bronze Award for his commitment to serving his school and community and continues to brighten the lives of seniors through his music.











3. Keahe Guiteras: Keahe exemplifies Tre’s legacy by being a devoted friend, just as Tre’ was to his peers. Even from thousands of miles away, she remains a loyal and caring friend, spreading the spirit of aloha.







4. Claire Mahealani Dunn: Claire’s connection to her Hawaiian culture and the practice of hula inspires her to unite and empower her community. She believes that the Hawaiian value of “mana” connects all people and seeks to share her mana through her cultural practices.







5. Genesis Gomez-Kahookano: Genesis’s dream is to become a nurse and make a positive impact in her community. As a student athlete, she played for the Molokaʻi High School softball team and is continuing her softball career at Lake Region State College.

“These scholarship recipients reflect the heart of the Live Like Tre Foundation, and their stories are a testament to the importance of kindness, service and the pursuit of dreams. Through their efforts, they are continuing Tre’s legacy of making the world a better place,” according to the Foundation. “The Live Like Tre Foundation is proud to support these outstanding individuals and looks forward to witnessing their continued success and positive impact on their communities.”

For more information about the Live Like Tre Foundation, visit www.liveliketre.org.