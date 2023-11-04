Office of Hawaiian Affairs selects new chief executive officer

Stacy Kealohalani Ferreira. (PC: Office of Hawaiian Affairs)

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustees have selected Stacy Kealohalani Ferreira as the organization’s new Ka Pouhana (chief executive officer). She follows Dr. Sylvia Hussey, who left the agency in July.

Since 2019, Ferreira has served as budget chief of the Hawaiʻi State Senate, where she helped to shape and formulate state budgets.

She is a former executive strategy consultant and division director of Extension Educational Services for Kamehameha Schools, where she also served as the trust coordinator for the Charles Reed Bishop Trust.

Ferreira carries a master’s in education and a bachelor’s in communications from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She is kamaʻāina with familial ties to Hawaiʻi Island, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu. Many of her Ōpūnui ʻohana are from Lahaina, Maui.

“We are certain that Stacy’s strong skill sets, proven abilities and dedication to our lāhui will serve our organization and beneficiares well as we move forward with our mission of bettering the lives of Native Hawaiians,” said Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey, Office of Hawaiian Affairs board chair. “I’d also like to mahalo and aloha Colin Kippen for his leadership in serving as our interim CEO during this time of transition.”

Ferreira began her new post on Nov. 1. Among her priorities are developing strategic partnerships and collaborations to achieve the goals of the organization’s Mana i Mauli Ola strategic plan, strengthening the organization’s current community programs and services, and working to increase the agency’s trust assets and portfolio performance.

“I am honored and invigorated to lead our charge toward a brighter future for the lāhui,” said Ferreira. “With an unyielding commitment, we’re embarking on a transformative journey to uplift and amplify the strength and resilience of our Native Hawaiian communities.”

With more than 20 years of experience working in Hawaiʻi, Ferreira has amassed an extensive professional network and important connections within the Native Hawaiian community.

“The Office of Hawaiian Affairs stands at the forefront of change,” Ferreira said. “With unwavering determination and precision, we will be resolute in our mission to ensure the conditions necessary for the prosperity and wellness of all Hawaiians and our beloved pae ‘āina.”