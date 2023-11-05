American country music band Old Dominion performs at the MACC Jan. 6

Old Dominion is an American country music band that was formed in Nashville, Tenn. (PC: Mason Allen)

Old Dominion and special guest, Mishka, will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Jan. 6, 2024. The concert will take place at the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

This event is a featured concert of the Maui Songwriters Festival.

Old Dominion is an American country music band that was formed in Nashville, Tenn. The group is returning to Maui after their initial debut concert in 2020.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The winners of multiple Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards, Old Dominion continues to perform as one of the hottest bands in country music. Their music is contemporary country with rock instrumentation and pop overtones.

The band has released five full-length albums and three EPs. Their latest album, “Memory Lane” was just released.

Old Dominion blends old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit, and rock n’ roll grit into radio-friendly, hook-heavy songs. The bandʻs sophomore album, Happy Endings, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Their single, “Make It Sweet” follows the success of previous singles: “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart,” “Written in the Sand,” and “Hotel Key,” all of which hit No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts.

Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung, and drummer Whit Sellers.

To date, the band has notched eight No. 1 singles on country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several platinum and gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $59 (General Admission/no seats provided), $69, $79, $99 plus fees. Advance ticket sales are online only.

A limited number of $139 Gold Circle tickets are available. Gold Circle tickets receive premium seating and exclusive access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars and restrooms.

A “Written in the Sand” VIP ticket is available for $249 that includes a premium seat, limited edition poster, commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard.

The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window sales. Regular box office hours for inquiries only by email and phone (808-242-SHOW) are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is recommended that the print-at-home option (or viewable on digital devices) is selected to minimize delays night-of-show. The Box Office will be open day of show starting at 12 p.m. for will call pick up and sales of any remaining tickets.