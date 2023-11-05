“Cooking Hawaiian Style” kicks off new season with premiere on Nov. 6











“Cooking Hawaiian Style” returns for its 18th season with 13 episodes dedicated to Maui featuring a new lineup of kumu hula, celebrity chefs, culinary students, entertainers and mouthwatering recipes.

“Cooking Hawaiian Style” Season 18, presented by The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, premieres on Monday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. on Spectrum OC16. Host Lanai Tabura kicks off the season with accomplished Maui musician, Joshua Kahula, the lead singer of Nuff Sedd. Kahula’s most recent project, E OLA MAUI, is a collaboration with filmmakers and artists across Hawaiʻi is a tribute to the families of Maui impacted by the August fires, www.eolamaui.com. A resident of Lahaina and father of three, Kahula shares recipes that fit his family’s busy lifestyle.

“University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is proud to partner with Cooking Hawaiian Style as the presenting sponsor for the new season. Our college – particularly our Culinary Arts Program faculty, staff, students, alumni and community volunteers – were instrumental in feeding our displaced neighbors for two months following the wildfires. Now, we look forward to being at the forefront of educating Maui’s future chefs, cooks, and food service professionals,” said Lui Hokoana, UH Maui College Chancellor.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This season’s Maui location sponsor is Fairmont Kea Lani. “We felt it was important to partner with Fairmont Kea Lani because of their long standing relationship with the culinary arts program at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui, and they were gracious to host us” said Tabura.

Other sponsors include Hawaiian Air Cargo, Ferguson Hawaiʻi and and Hawaiʻi Self Storage.