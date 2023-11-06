Madre Maui fitness and wellness boutique opens at Nāpili Plaza

PC: Madre Maui

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. announced that Madre Maui pilates and wellness studio opened at Nāpili Plaza on Maui.

This is the first location for Madre Maui, run by owner and operator Amanda Kuhns. The modern studio specializes in state-of-the-art classes that utilize Merrithew Pilates equipment and various equipment to provide a full body workout, such as bangles, beams, rings, and bars. The studio offers personal training, private sessions and group classes for all fitness levels.

“Madre Maui is dedicated to creating a unique space that offers a holistic and inclusive approach to individual wellness,” said Kuhns. “We recognize our community needs unprecedented healing following the fire devastation and are extending a 100% discount to island residents in need to join us. We seek to move and restore together.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Madre Maui is a mission lead business dedicated to making first-class fitness financially accessible to the entire community,” said Micheal Oh, property manager of Nāpili Plaza. “We are proud to have such a strong community steward, call our center home.”

For more information, visit the Madre Maui website at madremaui.com.

PC: Madre Maui