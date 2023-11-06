Missing: Kula woman last seen in Wailuku on Nov. 4

Ariella Kainrath. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Ariella Kainrath, 28, of Kula.

Kainrath was reported missing on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, by her family after they were unable to contact her. She was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, around 5 p.m. in the area of the Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku.

Her family is concerned for her safety and well-being, according to police.

Kainrath is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She may have been last wearing a multi-colored dress; it is unknown what type of footwear she was wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kainrath, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400, or if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #23-033557.