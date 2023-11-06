Red Flag Warning remains through today for leeward areas of Maui County, Big Island

Red Flag Warning / Wind Advisory. (Nov. 6, 2023) PC: National Weather Service

Update: 3:21 a.m., Nov. 6, 2023

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. for the leeward areas of Maui County and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi. Strong trade winds and low relative humidity will combine with dry fuels to bring critical fire weather conditions for the eastern half of the state through this afternoon.

Conditions have improved over Kauaʻi, Niʻihau, and Oʻahu due to increasing moisture from a front moving over the western end of the state, so the warning has been cancelled there.

Winds are forecast from the East at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph; and relative humidity will be as low as 40%, according to the NWS forecast.

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts,” according to the NWS.

As a precaution, outdoor burning is not recommended. The public is also advised that heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Vehicles should be parked in areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and cleared.

High winds can also contribute to wildfire hazards. The public is advised to delay activities that could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

For actions you can take to protect life and property from wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at hawaiiwildfire.org.