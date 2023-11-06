Volunteers sought for Maui County’s boards and commissions

Maui County’s boards and commissions are seeking volunteers to serve on more than 40 panels, including Council on Aging, Planning Commission, Police Commission, Salary Commission, Board of Water Supply and Fire and Public Safety Commission.

The deadline to submit applications for terms ending next year is Nov. 30, 2023.

Applications also are accepted year-round to fill vacancies.

Responsibilities include hearing public testimony, reviewing policies and standards and making recommendations. Positions are appointed by the mayor, confirmed by Maui County Council and have terms lasting two to five years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

While no monetary compensation is provided for serving on a board or commission, participation helps provide an important government service and shape the future.

For a full list of vacancies, descriptions of the boards and commissions, and to apply online, visit www.mauicounty.gov/Boards-Commissions.

Paper applications are available at the Maui County Business and Resource Center, 110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Suite 209, Kahului, and at the county’s Kalana O Maui Building second floor Information Desk, 200 S. High St., Wailuku.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit the website www.mauicounty.gov/Boards-Commissions, email [email protected] or call 808-270-7855.