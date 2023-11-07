Democratic Party identifies three people to be considered for Senate District 5 vacancy on Maui

Justin V.E. Hughey (left); Troy N. Hashimoto (middle); Jason Alexander Economou (right)

The members of the Maui County Committee’s Senate District 5 selection body – comprised of the party’s district officers who reside in Senate District 5 – have selected three names to send to Governor Josh Green for his consideration to fill the Senate vacancy created by the Oct. 31 resignation of Senator Gil Keith-Agaran.

The three individuals to be considered include:

Troy N. Hashimoto

Jason Alexander Economou

Justin V.E. Hughey

These three names were formally transmitted to Gov. Green on Monday afternoon via an electronic letter. It was also sent by postal mail. The Governor now has until Saturday, Dec. 30 to select one of these individuals to serve as the next Senator from Senate District 5.

“We are proud to send the names of three engaged Democrats for the Governor’s consideration,” said Donna Domingo, Acting Chair of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi.

The meeting took place at ʻĪao Intermediate School cafeteria in Wailuku and via Zoom.

Hawaiʻi Senate Chambers. PC: Hawaiʻi Senate Majority (file 4.29.21)