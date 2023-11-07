FEMA jobs available to help Maui in wildfire recovery

November 7, 2023, 2:00 PM HST
Lahaina, Hawaii (Aug. 17, 2023) – FEMA provides disaster assistance to wildfire survivors.

FEMA is announcing multiple job openings on Maui and Oʻahu that provide Hawaiʻi residents an opportunity to help their communities recover from the Maui wildfires and build resilience before, during and after disasters like this one. 

Interested in a stable, full-time career and paths to reach your individual career goals? Many individuals who started with FEMA in temporary, local hire roles are now valued full-time FEMA employees who have fulfilling careers doing good. Some of the open positions include:

Interested candidates should be current residents of the job location where they wish to apply. For more details and information on available positions, visit USAJOBS.gov. Qualified individuals are encouraged to submit their resume directly to [email protected]

All applicants must be US citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or General Equivalency Diploma.

