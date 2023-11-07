Maui Memorial Medical Center recognized for Quality Heart and Stroke Care

Maui Memorial Medical Center Heart Failure Program Team including (L to R) Cardiologist Dr. Kimble Poon, Heart Failure Program Lead and Quality Analyst RN Leslie Lexier, and Internist Dr. Andrew Sumida.

Maui Memorial Medical Center has again earned the distinguished Gold Plus and Target: Honor Roll Quality Achievement Awards from American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines program for excellence in heart and stroke care.

The national awards recognize MMMC’s demonstrated commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

Additionally, this year, MMMC received the GWTG Resuscitation Silver quality achievement award for meeting specific measures in treating adult patients who experience cardiac arrests in the hospital.

Maui Health’s Quality Team, who worked to achieve the AHA Resuscitation Silver award for the first time this year, includes (L to R) Quality Manager Kelly Catiel RN, Quality Management Analyst Nurses Sarah Gaoiran and Raemie Williams, and Senior Director of Quality, Patient Safety and Process Improvement Marie Falcis-Pickell.

This year marks the 15th consecutive year that MMMC has been awarded as part of the GWTG program.

MMMC received recognition for the following 2023 AHA Get With The Guidelines® awards:

Heart Failure Gold Plus, Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll, and Target: Type 2 Diabetes – MMMC is one of only two hospitals in the state to receive both the Heart Failure Gold Plus and Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll Awards. To obtain the honor roll distinction, hospitals are required to meet specific criteria that improves medication adherence, provides early follow-up care and coordination, and enhances patient education to help patients improve their quality of life in managing this chronic condition.

Stroke Gold Plus, Target: Stroke Honor Roll, and Target: Type 2 Diabetes – To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific high-performance criteria that reduces the time between a patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with clot-buster therapy.

Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll™ – This award recognizes hospitals that adhere to specific guidelines that ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to heart disease or stroke.

Resuscitation Silver – This quality achievement is awarded to hospitals that consistently meet guidelines for treating in-hospital cardiac arrest, including patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation (CPR), and post-resuscitation care. MMMC is one of only three hospitals in the state to receive this award.

“MMMC is committed to continuously improving the care we provide by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” said Maui Health Senior Director of Quality, Patient Safety and Process Improvement Marie Falcis-Pickell. “Our goal is to help more people on Maui experience longer, healthier lives.”

MMMC also meets specific scientific guidelines as a Certified Primary Stroke Center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department.

Maui Memorial Medical Center Stroke Program Team including (L to R) Maui South Nurse Manager Randi Casco, ICU Nurse Manager Catherine Dickerson, Stroke Program Manager Casi Saranillio, Neurologist & Stroke Program Medical Director, Dr. Cordia Wan, Hospitalist Dr. Ioannis Karakalpakis, Imaging Manager Alisha Gilbert and Director of Diagnostic Imaging Dennis McKeon.

“We are pleased to recognize Maui Memorial Medical Center for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular and stroke care,” said John Warner, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association and CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

“Our team is dedicated to providing safe, quality, and compassionate care to our patients,” said Maui Health Chief Medical Director Dr. Michael Shea. “Our Maui Health hospitals perform at or above national standards for many national benchmarks, quality scores, and patient satisfaction ratings, and our caregivers are the most dedicated individuals you will ever meet. We are incredibly proud and want to recognize and congratulate our team for their achievements.”