Special council meeting to consider bill to fund the new Office of Recovery

The Maui County Council will hold a special council meeting Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. to consider Bill 114, which seeks to: fund the new Office of Recovery; and add new conditional language for a Lahaina Wildfire Final Disposition site in Olowalu.

Proposed Olowalu fire debris disposal site (Oct. 23, 2023) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

“The council is again deviating from its normal calendar to ensure timely responses to the August wildfires as we strive for resilience and recovery,” said Council Chair Alice L. Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “Council members understand the need for prompt action and are committed to meeting outside of our regularly scheduled meetings to work as efficiently as possible.”

Chair Lee said the council will also meet on Monday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. to consider a bill to add Kamehameha Iki Park to the list of historic and cultural sites eligible for preservation and restoration under the Hawaiian Cultural Restoration Revolving Fund. The Nov. 20 council meeting agenda will also include of a proposal to allow composting in the agricultural zoning district.

Kamehameha Iki Park. PC: Wendy Osher (8.28.23)

Legislation and other supporting documents are accessible via the meeting agendas online.

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas.