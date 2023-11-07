The Shops at Wailea announces November events and entertainment lineup

Kalani Peʻa. Photo By: Antonio Agosto

The Shops at Wailea is hosting a variety of shows and events for the month of November. The list includes live music on Wednesdays and a concert on Nov. 24 featuring Kalani Peʻa.

Wailea Wednesdays – A live music event series featuring local musicians happens every Wednesday from 4:30-6 p.m. Guests are invited to celebrate pau hana and enjoy live music as they stroll the revitalized Center. Featured musicians include:

Nov. 8 – Rama Camarillo

Nov. 15 – David Morales

Nov. 22 – Kaleo Phillips

Nov. 29 – Ron Kuaʻalau

The Ke Kani Hone O Wailea concert – Listen to The Sweet Music of Wailea, happens on Friday, Nov. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. This month’s featured artist is Kalani Peʻa. The signature concert will support the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong fund.