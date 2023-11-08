US Army Corps-led fire debris removal begins on private property in Kula

November 8, 2023, 4:06 PM HST
On Tuesday, contractors removed debris from a private property in Kula, marking the start of Phase 2 of the US Army Corps of Engineers’ debris removal program for Upcountry residents affected by the Aug. 8 wildfire.

David Darling was the first in Kula to have what was left of his burned home taken off his property.

“I am overjoyed that it’s getting cleaned up,” Darling said, according to the Army Corps. “I am hoping to rebuild and be back in my home by Halloween next year – that’s my goal right now, one year to rebuild.”

David Darling, watching the process from his front lawn, was the first in Kula to have debris removed from his property following the Aug. 8 wildfires. PC: Richard Brown/Army Corps (11.7.23)

The Army Corps awarded a $500 million contract to California-based ECC, for the Phase 2 debris removal in Kula and Lahaina.

The debris removal could being in Kula because Phase 1, hazardous site assessments, were completed of 26 private properties burned in the Aug. 8 wildfire.

While the Army Corps could conduct the hazardous site assessments without permission of the property owner due to public health and safety reasons, right of entry forms must be signed for any work in Phase 2 to be done on private property.

The hazardous site assessment crews have been working at the Lahaina burn zone since Oct. 27.

  • The US Army Corps of Engineers began Phase II private property debris removal in Kula. PC: Richard Brown/Army Corps (11.7.23)
  • The US Army Corps of Engineers began Phase II private property debris removal in Kula. PC: Richard Brown/Army Corps (11.7.23)
  • The US Army Corps of Engineers began Phase II private property debris removal in Kula. PC: Richard Brown/Army Corps (11.7.23)
  • The US Army Corps of Engineers began Phase II private property debris removal in Kula. PC: Richard Brown/Army Corps (11.7.23)
  • The US Army Corps of Engineers began Phase II private property debris removal in Kula. PC: Richard Brown/Army Corps (11.7.23)
  • US Army Corps of Engineers Environmental Engineer Jean Barnes (left) and Safety and Occupational Health Management Representative, Raymond Lo, discuss protocols before fire debris removal begins in Kula. PC: Richard Brown/Army Corps (11.7.23)
  • Kula resident David Darling was the first to have debris removed from his property following the Aug. 8 wildfires and was on-hand to witness and document the process. PC: Richard Brown/Army Corp (11.7.23)
  • Kula resident David Darling (left) was the first to have debris removed from his property following the Aug. 8 wildfires and was on-hand to witness and document the process. PC: Richard Brown/Army Corp (11.7.23)
  • This private property was the first in Kula to have fire debris removed by contractors with the US Army Corps of Engineers. PC: Richard Brown/Army Corps (11.7.23)
For information about the US Army Corps of Engineers Hawai‘i wildfire response, visit www.poh.usace.army.mil/Missions/Emergency-Response/Hawaii-Wildfires/.

