Hawaiʻi Business Roundtable donates $40K to the American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi

American Red Cross officials discuss the ongoing response to the Hawaiʻi wildfires and working with FEMA and federal partners. (FEMA photo)

The American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi continues work in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires to provide service to those impacted by the disaster. Organization leaders say they have been able to do so thanks to donations from generous partners and community members like the Hawaiʻi Business Roundtable, who recently contributed $40,000 to relief efforts.

Donations designated for the wildfire response have gone towards recovery supplies, logistics, the immediate needs of those whose homes have been destroyed or made uninhabitable as well as a second round of support known as Bridge Financial Assistance, which is designed to help shelter residents transition to the next stage in their recovery.

“Our efforts to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the Maui wildfires is made possible thanks to the generosity of incredible organizations like the Hawaii Business Roundtable,” said Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO of the American Red Cross – Pacific Islands Region. “The local community has suffered a terrible disaster, and we are truly proud to be a part of that same local community that’s leading the work towards recovery.”

“The operations and employees of many of the members of the Roundtable were directly impacted by the Maui fires,” said Gary Kai, Executive Director of the Hawaii Business Roundtable. “Our members have already been giving on an individual basis, and, as an organization, we wanted to collectively support the Maui community. The Red Cross has been instrumental in the recovery efforts. We are pleased to make this contribution and are confident that the Red Cross will be able to utilize these funds to make a difference to those residents and businesses that were affected by this tragedy.”

The Red Cross is a nonprofit humanitarian organization which provides assistance to meet the immediate emergency needs of those affected by disasters. All Red Cross assistance to disaster victims is free.

The Red Cross is not a government agency; it depends on public contributions to help others. Gifts support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross in respective communities across the country and around the world. Check contributions may be made by mail to: American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi, 4155 Diamond Head Road, Honolulu, HI 96816. Make a secure online donation at redcross.org/hawaii or call: 808-739-8109