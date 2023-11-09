State Farm designates $100,000 for Maui wildfire relief

State Farm donates nearly $500,000 to Convoy of Hope’s US Disaster Response efforts. PC: State Farm

State Farm donated nearly $500,000 to support multiple Convoy of Hope disaster preparedness and response efforts, including $100,000 designated for the Maui wildfire, and $50,000 for Convoy’s Hurricane Idalia response.

In addition, much of State Farm’s donation was used for the purchase of hygiene kit materials, which are being used to pack more than 15,000 kits this fall around the country.

“State Farm is committed to helping people recover from the unexpected,” said Apsara Sorensen, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Director. “Our support for Convoy of Hope helps meet critical needs in communities impacted by a disaster.”

“We at Convoy of Hope are incredibly grateful for State Farm and for the collaboration between our organizations,” said Convoy of Hope Vice President of Public Engagement Ethan Forhetz. “We share a similar culture and mission in that both strive to be among the first to respond when disasters strike. With their forward-thinking and proactive support, Convoy of Hope is better equipped to alleviate suffering even before the unexpected strikes.”

So far, Convoy of Hope has responded to more than 75 natural disasters this year in the United States and around the world.

