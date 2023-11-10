Gov. Green travels to Japan to meet with officials, key business leaders

Governor Josh Green, M.D., and First Lady Jaime Green will travel to Japan on Sunday, Nov. 12 to meet with government officials and key business stakeholders. They are scheduled to return to Hawai‘i on Friday, Nov. 17. Accompanying him on his diplomatic visit will be Scott Saiki, Speaker of the Hawai‘i House of Representatives.

While in Japan, Gov. Green will thank Japan’s government for its $2 million contribution to Hawai‘i in the aftermath of the August 2023 Maui wildfire disaster, promote made-in-Hawai‘i products, and invite the return of Japanese visitors to Hawai‘i’s shores.

The Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly was among those who made donations for Maui Wildfire relief. Aug. 17, 2023. PC: Office of Gov. Josh Green.

Gov. Green will promote Hawai‘i businesses at the opening event for the Aloha Market, a new store at Haneda International Airport dedicated to selling made-in-Hawai‘i products internationally.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will also be out of state for official business. Attorney General Anne Lopez will serve as acting governor from Nov. 12 through the morning of Nov. 15. Lt. Gov. Luke will serve as acting governor on Nov. 15 until Gov. Green’s return on Nov. 17.

