Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center receives national 2023-24 Stand For The Arts Award

The Stand For The Arts Award recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs. (PC: Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center)

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, located in Makawao, has been selected as one of 10 arts organizations nationwide to receive Ovation TV and Charter Communications, Inc.’s 2023-2024 Stand For The Arts Awards.

The award recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs. Organizations have been selected based on the following criteria: support of creatives and artists via community-driven programming; as advocates for equity and access to the arts; and for providing accessible community spaces for creative expression.

“We are honored and grateful to be selected as one of 10 incredible organizations to receive the Stand for the Arts Award this year,” said Anne-Marie Forsythe, Hui No‘eau executive director. “We have been working tirelessly to increase access to the arts on Maui – and especially for those who need arts the most for self expression, mental health, personal growth, and community resilience. Hui No‘eau is committed to continuing this important work, which is more critical now than ever before as our community begins to heal following the Maui wildfires.”

Sol Doten, senior vice president, head of marketing and communications for Ovation TV, said, “From Maine to Maui, Ovation TV and Charter continue to support and champion community-driven arts organizations across the country. It remains the priority of our Stand For The Arts partnership – seven years strong – to honor these arts organizations as they encourage and uplift artists on a local level.”

In addition to Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, the following arts organizations are being recognized:

Shelby County Arts Council – Columbiana, Ala.

Coeur d’Alene Arts and Culture Alliance – Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Arts Council of Indianapolis – Indianapolis, Ind.

Center for Maine Contemporary Art – Rockland, Maine

Bushwick Film Festival – New York, N.Y.

Columbus Children’s Theatre – Columbus, Ohio

The Dixie Carter Performing Arts and Enrichment Center – Huntingdon, Tenn.

Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center – San Antonio, Texas

Jackson Hole Public Art – Jackson, Wyo.

For more information about Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, visit huinoeau.com, call 808-572-6560, or visit the Hui at 2841 Baldwin Ave. in Makawao.

Hui No‘eau is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission.