Maui Surf Forecast for November 12, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:34 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, medium period northwest north reinforcing swell arriving overnight tonight through Sunday will maintain plenty of near head high to slightly over head high sets along north-facing shores through Sunday. Once these swells fade early next week, the next mentionable moderate size, medium to long period north northwest swell originating from a potential gale low about 600 nautical miles northwest of the state is expected the week of Thanksgiving. Strengthening trades, in tandem with the arrival of a large northeast swell early in the week, will likely push east shore surf to High Surf Advisory levels from late Monday through at least Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com