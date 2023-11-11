Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 12, 2023

November 11, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:06 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:09 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 08:09 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:34 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium period northwest north reinforcing swell arriving overnight tonight through Sunday will maintain plenty of near head high to slightly over head high sets along north-facing shores through Sunday. Once these swells fade early next week, the next mentionable moderate size, medium to long period north northwest swell originating from a potential gale low about 600 nautical miles northwest of the state is expected the week of Thanksgiving. Strengthening trades, in tandem with the arrival of a large northeast swell early in the week, will likely push east shore surf to High Surf Advisory levels from late Monday through at least Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
