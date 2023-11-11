Maui Surf Forecast for November 12, 2023

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:06 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:09 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:09 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period northwest north reinforcing swell arriving overnight tonight through Sunday will maintain plenty of near head high to slightly over head high sets along north-facing shores through Sunday. Once these swells fade early next week, the next mentionable moderate size, medium to long period north northwest swell originating from a potential gale low about 600 nautical miles northwest of the state is expected the week of Thanksgiving. Strengthening trades, in tandem with the arrival of a large northeast swell early in the week, will likely push east shore surf to High Surf Advisory levels from late Monday through at least Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.