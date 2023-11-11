SBA offers disaster loans, assistance for Maui wildfire survivors

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center / SBA Disaster Assistance at UHMC in Kahului. PC: Wendy Osher (8.30.23)

FEMA works closely with the US Small Business Administration, which provides low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

SBA disaster loans may cover losses that are not fully covered by insurance or other sources. The US Small Business Administration is the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for survivors.

After applying for disaster assistance from FEMA, individuals may be referred to the administration. Those who receive an SBA disaster loan application are encouraged to fill it out and return it.

Failure to return the SBA loan application may disqualify applicants from other possible financial assistance from FEMA or other financial resources.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and most private nonprofit organizations, the US Small Business Administration offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the wildfires. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

The US Small Business Administration provides the following disaster loans for those impacted by the Maui wildfires:

Home Loans: Home loans up to $500,000 for the repair or replacement of real estate and up to $100,000 to repair or replace personal property such as clothing, furniture, appliances or cars for both homeowners and renters.

Business Loans: Up to $2 million for the repair or replacement of real estate, inventories, machinery, equipment and all other physical losses.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Up to $2 million for alleviating economic injury caused to businesses by the wildfires.

For more information: visit https://www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.

After a disaster is declared, an SBA disaster loan may be increased by up to 20% of verified disaster damage to cover improvements that will reduce risks from future damage.

SBA Business Recovery Centers provide in-person support to wildfire survivors in Honolulu and Maui counties. Maui homeowners, renters and business owners who have been displaced and businesses with working capital needs caused by the wildfires can visit a Business Recovery Center. Small business owners from the Big Island, Kaua‘i or O‘ahu are also welcomed to visit the centers.

US Small Business Administration representatives will answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each business owner and resident complete their electronic loan application.

Maui County SBA Business Recovery Center:

Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corp.: Maui Research Technology Center Building A, Suite 119 (Conference Room), 590 Lipoa Parkway in Kīhei.

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (closed: Veterans’ Day, Nov. 10)

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.

Applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on the SBA’s disaster assistance.