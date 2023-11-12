The 60-minute performance, starring Kelsey Reul as Belle and Sawyer Dunning-Zeches as the Beast, features the beloved songs from the film. (PC: Maui Preparatory Academy)

Maui Preparatory Academy presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at the Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts for four enchanting shows on Nov. 17, 18 and 19.

Adapted from the Academy Award-winning animated film, the 60-minute performance starring Kelsey Reul as Belle and Sawyer Dunning-Zeches as the Beast, features beloved songs from the film, including, “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Showtimes:

Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., seated by 6:45 p.m.

Nov. 18 at 2 p.m., seated by 1:45 p.m.

Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., seated by 6:45 p.m.

Nov. 19 at 2 p.m., seated by 1:45 p.m.

Barry Kawakami, founder of Wave of Harmony Foundation, agreed to sponsor the show so that families, particularly those affected by the wildfires, may enjoy the magic of musical theater free of charge.

Kawakami’s charitable organization supports performing arts, noting on its website that “the Theatre is more than just an after-school program; it’s a place where the community comes together to create shared experiences, nurture dreams, and explore the boundless possibilities of the human imagination.”

Tickets for all performances of “Beauty and the Beast” are complimentary, courtesy of Wave of Harmony Foundation. A limited number of seats may be reserved through the GoFan app or website with the rest available at the doors prior to showtime.

Reserved seats will be held until 15 minutes prior to the performance, after which unclaimed seats will be re-issued to walk-in guests.

Pre-show meals and concessions are available for purchase beginning one hour prior to showtime. Maui Preparatory Academy is located at 4910 Honoapi’ilani Highway in Nāpili.

Beginning Nov. 5, visit mauiprep.org/arts to be directed to the virtual box office.