Pacific Gateway Center designated as Immigrant Resource Center for Maui, Kaua‘i and O‘ahu

Pacific Gateway Center has been designated as the Immigrant Resource Center for the counties of Maui, Kaua‘i and O‘ahu, in partnership with Parents & Children Together.

The initiative is called AIDE: Assisting Immigrants Deserving Equity, and is sponsored by the State of Hawai‘i. The Immigrant Resource Center, led by Pacific Gateway Center, is committed to serving the limited-English proficient communities in Hawai‘i, helping them with immediate relief and solutions for long-term recovery.

The center provides multilingual assistance for immigration, legal, and social services, amongst others, as well as direct access to interpreters in six languages: Chuukese, Marshallese, Ilocano, Tagalog, Spanish, and Tongan. Maui Partners include Maui Economic Opportunity and Roots Reborn.

Referral services include housing and shelter; rent and utilities; food, cash assistance; health, medical, and dental; behavioral, mental, and emotional assistance; family wellness; document replacement; legal services; interpretation and translation; job, employment, and income services; unemployment insurance; social adjustment; animal services; and more.

Following the devastating fires in August, the Immigrant Resource Center team members have been on the ground on Maui to support its vulnerable communities, many of whom are not eligible for or have limited access to funding and services for disaster benefits.

To better assist the limited-English proficient, an Immigrant Resource Center Multilingual Hotline has been launched in the six languages, and a Wailuku satellite office will be opening on Nov. 15.

The center encourages anyone in need of help within these communities to call the hotline at 808-518-6217. The hotline is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They may also visit the satellite office for assistance in their native language. The J. Walter Cameron Center is located at 95 Mahalani Street #13 in Wailuku.

For more information, visit pacificgatewaycenter.org.

