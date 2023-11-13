Maui Business Bridge Grant accepting applications now

This Maui Business Bridge Grant program is now accepting applications. The purpose of this grant program is to support Maui-based businesses that have been directly or indirectly impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023 Lahaina and Upcountry wildfires.

It is offered by the State of Hawaiʻi, County of Maui, Maui Economic Opportunity, Credit Unions of Maui and Maui Economic Development Board.

In order to be eligible to receive funding, business owners must have:

an active registration license, established prior to Aug. 1, 2023, with the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Check your business registration status HERE (DCCA)

a primary business operating location on Maui as of July 31, 2023

an active Hawaiʻi General Excise Tax ID, with a registered business address on Maui. Please check your Hawaiʻi GET License status HERE (GET) Scroll down to “Business” section and click “search tax licenses”. NOTE: Only General Excise IDs are valid. Withholding or Transient Accommodation IDs are not eligible.

a copy of a recent Hawaiʻi GET filing, dated within the period of Aug. 31, 2022 through July 31, 2023. A 2022 annual G49 filing is preferred to determine annual gross income. For information on obtaining a GET filing copy, please contact the Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation Maui District Office or log in to your Hawaiʻi Tax Online account.

Rental Property income landlords/businesses are not eligible for this funding opportunity.

Applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted. Due to the high demand for grant funding, it may not be possible to provide grants to all eligible applicants.

Learn more and apply at https://mauibusinessbridgegrants.org/