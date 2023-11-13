Maui Surf Forecast for November 14, 2023

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 7-10 7-10 7-10

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:55 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:20 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly

sunny. Occasional showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:40 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and elevated through the forecast period. Strengthening trades, coinciding with a large, short-period northeast (040 degrees) swell will significantly increase east shore surf over the next couple of days. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory has been issued for east facing shores beginning Tuesday morning, and holding through Wednesday night. The trade wind and northeast swell combo will also wrap into exposed north-facing shores, bumping up surf there as well, but staying below advisory level.

A small, medium-period northwest swell will decline through mid-week. No significant northwest swells are expected thereafter, until a small, long-period northwest swell is slated to arrive late Friday.

Small, mainly background, south swell energy is expected through the middle of next week. A small, long-period south swell could boost south shore surf from Thursday night through Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with ENE winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 20-25mph.