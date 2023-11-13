Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 14, 2023

November 13, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
7-10
7-10
7-10 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Occasional showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:55 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:20 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly

                            sunny. Occasional showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 09:40 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and elevated through the forecast period. Strengthening trades, coinciding with a large, short-period northeast (040 degrees) swell will significantly increase east shore surf over the next couple of days. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory has been issued for east facing shores beginning Tuesday morning, and holding through Wednesday night. The trade wind and northeast swell combo will also wrap into exposed north-facing shores, bumping up surf there as well, but staying below advisory level. 


A small, medium-period northwest swell will decline through mid-week. No significant northwest swells are expected thereafter, until a small, long-period northwest swell is slated to arrive late Friday. 


Small, mainly background, south swell energy is expected through the middle of next week. A small, long-period south swell could boost south shore surf from Thursday night through Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Chest to head high NNE medium period swell.


				  Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with ENE winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
