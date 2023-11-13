Maui Surf Forecast for November 14, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly
sunny. Occasional showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:35 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and elevated through the forecast period. Strengthening trades, coinciding with a large, short-period northeast (040 degrees) swell will significantly increase east shore surf over the next couple of days. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory has been issued for east facing shores beginning Tuesday morning, and holding through Wednesday night. The trade wind and northeast swell combo will also wrap into exposed north-facing shores, bumping up surf there as well, but staying below advisory level.
A small, medium-period northwest swell will decline through mid-week. No significant northwest swells are expected thereafter, until a small, long-period northwest swell is slated to arrive late Friday.
Small, mainly background, south swell energy is expected through the middle of next week. A small, long-period south swell could boost south shore surf from Thursday night through Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Chest to head high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with ENE winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com