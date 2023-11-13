One of three reentry vehicle pass locations briefly moves to MACC

One of three County of Maui Emergency Management Agency’s Reentry Vehicle Pass locations will temporarily move this week.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 14 through 16, 2023, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s Kākoʻo Maui Relief and Aid Services office, which distributes county reentry vehicle passes, will move from Maui Mall Village to Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

While at the MACC, the Kākoʻo Maui office has hours of 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will resume normal hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and return to its Maui Mall location on Friday, Nov. 17.

The other two reentry vehicle pass locations, Lahaina Civic Center and the county’s Kalana O Maui building lobby, continue normal hours.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on vehicle passes and pickup sites, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/.