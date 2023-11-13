Wind Advisory extended, gusts of over 50 mph forecast

Update: Nov. 13, 2023

The National Weather Service has extended a wind advisory for portions of Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Strong high pressure building north of the islands will bring strong and gusty trade winds over the next couple of days. Northeast trade winds are expected to become especially gusty as a cold front moves through the island chain tonight.

The forecast calls for easterly trade winds of 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. Winds will shift to the northeast Monday night.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The advisory includes portions of Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island.

As a precaution, the public is advised to: watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving; make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down; and be prepared for power outages.