2023 Native Hawaiian Convention kicks off today at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The 22nd Annual Native Hawaiian Convention gets underway today at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, Maui. The four day event was moved to Maui this year to uplift the voices and people following the Aug. 8 wildfires.

“I believe there is no greater way to kāko’o Maui than to elevate the voices of Maui people through the largest platform that we can offer,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

While the convention will continue to delve into timely and relevant discussions around culture, economic development, education, housing, health, tourism, and community development, there will be a special focus on Maui, its people, its history, and the future that it seeks.

To further support our Maui community, the convention will feature a large marketplace that will emphasize Maui-made products. A fleet of Maui restaurants and food trucks will provide food options for all attendees. There will also be a large fair for Maui residents seeking employment opportunities.

A full schedule of events is posted HERE.

Agenda for TODAY includes the following:

Registration: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Registration Desk

Maui Mākeke: 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. A&B Amphitheater, Lawn Check in at the registration desk to get your name tag and event information for all four days of the Native Hawaiian Convention. Find local vendors and shop Maui-based products that represent the unique culture, spirit, and artistry of its people.

Job & Resource Fair: 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Walkway leading to Castle Theater Meet employers with open positions, connect with organizations and their resources, and learn about everything being done to help Maui recover.

Maui Mea ‘Ai: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., A&B Amphitheater Lawn. Enjoy delicious grinds from Maui food truck vendors.

GENERAL SESSION

Welina + Keynote: 8:45 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., Yokouchi Pavilion. Welina by OHA Trustee Hulu Lindsey

Chair, Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Keynote by Archie Kalepa, “Lele Aloha, Lahaina Resilience”

BREAKOUT SESSIONS

SESSION ONE: 9:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

‘O ke Kahua ma Mua: Setting a foundation through community-based land trusts Panel Discussion at Yokouchi Pavilion. Lahaina Community Land Trust, Carolyn Auweloa, Tamara Paltin, William “Butch” Haase, and Reyna Ramolete, moderatated by Laura Hōkū Ka’akua Learn how Lahaina might set a foundation through community-based land trusts, entrusting Lahaina lands for today and future generations while protecting ‘ohana ancestral lands.

Wai and ‘Aina Bioremediation: Panel Discussion at McCoy Theater. Leila Darwish, Maya Elson, Hannah Hartmann, Sanae Hartmann, moderated by Noa Kekuewa Lincoln Eco-friendly solutions using fungi, plants, and native beneficial microbes to enhance ecological resilience in toxin-contaminated and fire-affected areas.

Ola Loa Ka Lāhui: Presentation at Morgado Hall. Ekela Kaniaupio-Crozier and Anu Getgen Reflect on well-being, explore cultural resilience, and strengthen our resolve as kanaka to thrive in our homeland for generations to come.

Teaching Traditional Concepts through Contemporary Mediums: Alexa Higashi Room. Ka Hale Hoaka Revitalize knowledge and reinvigorate the spirit. Learn from Kumu Maile Naehu about how we can further time-honored ideas in brand new ways.

LUNCH BREAK

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., A&B AMPHITHEATER

Maui Mea ʻAi. Enjoy delicious grinds from Maui food truck vendors.

GENERAL SESSION

Keynote: 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m., Yokouchi Pavilion. Kaipo Kekona, “Ka Malu ʻUlu o Lele”

BREAKOUT SESSIONS

SESSION TWO: 1:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Ola i ka Wai: Panel Discussion at Yokouchi Pavilion. Kaleo Manuel, Ke’eaumoku Kapu, Jonathan Scheuer, and Jason Jeremiah, moderated by Uʻilani Tanigawa Hear directly from the experts about water, its ancestral abundance, current challenges faced by the community, and future forecasts for water management.

Ulu a’e, Ola loa: Panel Discussion at McCoy Theater. Kaipo Kekona, Hōkūao Pellegrino, Koa Hewahewa, Nod Kekuewa Lincoln, Ben Nyberg, and Arthur Medeiros, moderated by Neil Hannahs Drawing from the best of traditional and modern reforestry and agroforestry approaches for the well-being of ‘äina and känaka.

Kapu Ola: Presentation at Morgado Hall: Keola Chan, Momi Awo, Michele Navarro Ishiki, Makalauna Feliciano, Kaleo Puana. A presentation on invoking our kapu and kuana’ike Hawaii as we restore mana and revive our health and well-being.

Mo’olelo Maui Nö Ka “Oi: History of Lahaina and its People: Haynes Room. Na Aikāne o Maui. Learn the story of the land and understand the importance of Lahaina to Hawaiians and the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi.

Ka’au Hua, Ka’au Ola: 40 Years of Progress, A Vision For Life: Alexa Higashi Room: Púnana Leo o Lahaina The story of 40 years of grassroots initiatives toward Hawaiian language revitalization and the commitment needed to carry it forward.

Focus Group: Workforce and Education: McCoy Dressing Room. ChangeWorks Share your manaʻo in an impactful way. Insights will be used in future economic development plans. Focus

groups are open to the general public.

GENERAL SESSION

Keynote + Closing: 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Yokouchi Pavilion. Keʻeaumoku Карu, “E ho’i i ka nani i Moku’ula: Restoring Lahaina”

EVENING EVENTS

A Celebration of Hula: 5 p.m. – 8 a.m., Castle Theater. Presented by Keiki Hula and Hālau Kekuaokalā’au’ala’iliahi. Enjoy an evening of hula with Keiki Hula and Hālau. Kekuaokalā’au’ala’iliahi Hālau from Maui and Kaua’i will share Keiki Hula performances, and Hālau Kekuaokalā’au’ala’iliahi will lead a celebration hula.

Performances by:

Nā Hanona Külike ‘O Pi’ilani (Maui)

Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua (Maui)

Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leinā’ala (Kaua’i)

Hālau Kekuaokalā’au’ala’iliahi (Maui)

Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka (Maui)

Music by Waipuna