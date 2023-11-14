Disaster Area Residential Restrictions to be lifted for Zones 1D, 5G, 10F, 14E, 15B and 15C in West Maui

County of Maui Disaster Area Restrictions have been lifted for several zones as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Zones included in the announcement are as follows:

ZONES: (Rural land): 1D, 10F, 14E, 15B, and 15C

RESIDENTIAL: 5G* (E. Kuu Aku Lane). *Reentry will only be allowed in areas of Zone 5G not affected by the fire. Supported reentry for residents in fire-affected units is expected to be held next week.

ACCESS: IDs will be required to enter Zone 5G (only units not affected by the fire). Property Manager will confirm ID of property owners at the entry point.

WATER: The County of Maui Department of Water Supply Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect in these residential zones. To view the water advisory, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/water.

SAFETY AND ADVISORIES: Once a fire has burned throughan area, many dangers may remain. It is important to be aware of the hazards and to know what to look for when reentering. For full safety details, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For air quality information, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/.

DETAILS: For details on re-entry zones, recovery phases, environmental protections, maps, data and more, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For information on resources available, medical and mental health care, financial assistance, housing, jobs, and how to donate or volunteer, visit www.mauinuistrong.info.