Kīhei fire now extinguished, no structures damaged







Update: (1:47 p.m.)

Fire has been called extinguished and South Kīhei Road is open. Residents that left the area may return.

Update: (1:04 p.m.)

A fire reported in Kīhei near the Wailea Inn is now contained and crews are currently conducting mop up operations.

Residents who left the Wailea Inn and Iliili Apartments during a precautionary evacuation are welcome to remain at the Kīhei Community Center as MFD extinguishes all hot spots.

No structures were damaged.

On the roadways, South Kīhei Road is currently limited to one lane of contra flowed traffic. Motorists are urged to use caution in the area and to drive carefully. If possible avoid the area for now.

Previous Post

Update: (12:30 p.m.)

MFD reports brush fire in Kīhei near the Wailea Inn. Occupants of the Wailea Inn and Iliili Apartments are being directed to evacuate as a precaution. Units are on scene and fighting the fire. Persons evacuating the Wailea Inn and Iliili Apartments are directed to go to the Kīhei community center as a refuge site. More information to follow.

On the roadways, Walaka Street to Auhana Street is closed in Kīhei.