Maui Surf Forecast for November 15, 2023

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:24 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:01 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:35 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Large and rough surf associated with strong onshore winds and large seas will lead to hazardous beach conditions through midweek for exposed north and east facing shores. A long-period northeast swell arriving Friday will support the surf holding into the weekend for exposed north and east facing shores. Surf along north and west facing shores will rise over the weekend as a small, long-period north-northwest swell arrives and moves through. A more significant event is possible Sunday night through early next week, which could result in advisory to warning level surf for north and west facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will trend up over the weekend as a long-period south swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE wind swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.