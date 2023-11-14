Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 15, 2023

November 14, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:24 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:01 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 10:35 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Large and rough surf associated with strong onshore winds and large seas will lead to hazardous beach conditions through midweek for exposed north and east facing shores. A long-period northeast swell arriving Friday will support the surf holding into the weekend for exposed north and east facing shores. Surf along north and west facing shores will rise over the weekend as a small, long-period north-northwest swell arrives and moves through. A more significant event is possible Sunday night through early next week, which could result in advisory to warning level surf for north and west facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will trend up over the weekend as a long-period south swell arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE wind swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments