Red Flag Warning until 6 p.m. for leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, according to the warning.

Winds are expected to be from the northeast, in the 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Humidity will be as low as 40%.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. The NWS advises that high winds contribute to wildfire hazard. The public should delay activities that could throw off sparks until the wind dies down and the warning and any advisories are canceled.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts.