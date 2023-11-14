The Ritz-Carlton Maui welcomes country music stars Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen, Nov. 24

Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen. PC: Courtesy

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is pleased to welcome country singer-songwriters Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen to the resort for a special Thanksgiving concert. They will perform a free concert in the resort’s Alaloa Lounge, located in the lobby overlooking Kapalua and Honokahua Bay. Donations will be accepted to support the Maui community post-wildfires.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen to Kapalua for this special night of music,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “With the Maui Songwriters Festival coming up quickly in January, this is just the beginning of the exciting music events to come to The Ritz-Carlton Maui.”

“It is our pleasure to perform at The Ritz-Carlton and experience the beauty of Maui, while hopefully making a difference for those affected by the recent wildfires,” said Kylie Morgan. “We have performed at multiple concerts for natural disaster relief, and Jay has helped raise $100 million for Alzheimer’s. I lost my childhood home in a tornado and our wedding in Fort Worth was postponed last year due to a hurricane. We know how music can bring people together, lift spirits, and provide emotional healing.”

Kylie Morgan has quickly proven herself to be a relatable storyteller and an engaging live performer. The Oklahoma native is known for baring her soul in her confessional lyrics and leaving her heart on the stage. Morgan is currently opening for Old Dominion’s No Bad Vibes tour. Her viral hits include “If He Wanted to He Would” and “Bridesmaids.” She was nominated at the 2023 CMT Music Video Awards for breakthrough video of the year for “If He Wanted to He Would.”

Rising country star Jay Allen has been featured on NBC’s The Voice, ABC World News, PeopleTV, Pickler & Ben, and in People and Forbes Magazine, among others. He was selected as The Highway Find on Sirius XM with his song “Sounds Good To Me,” and won the 2022 Country Now Awards as Favorite Competition Contestant.

Just off The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s lobby lānai, Alaloa Lounge boasts an extensive craft cocktail menu highlighting local ingredients, an elaborate sushi and sashimi menu, and elevated comfort cuisine. Live music is offered seven nights a week at no cover charge. Valet parking is complimentary.

For more information about Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen, visit www.kyliemorgan.com and www.jayallenofficial.com.

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui.